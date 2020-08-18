Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $357.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.