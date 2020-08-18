Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

