Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,652 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 31.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $220,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 37.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Shares of LNC opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

