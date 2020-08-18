Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $730,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $192,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,226.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,219.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.61. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.99, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

