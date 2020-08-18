Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 70.7% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 114,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 118,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 197.0% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

