TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at $116,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,086,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 300,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

