TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
About TransGlobe Energy
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.