TransEnterix’s (TRXC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of TRXC opened at $0.39 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in TransEnterix by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

