Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Short Interest Up 178.3% in July

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trans World Entertainment stock. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Trans World Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

TWMC opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Trans World Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

