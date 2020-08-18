Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 134.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 139.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,605,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $476.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.46. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 15,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $4,530,340.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,625,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $1,055,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,285 shares of company stock valued at $18,589,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

