Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,294 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 235,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.