TMX Group Ltd (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on September 4th

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

TSE X opened at C$136.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$136.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

