TMX Group Ltd (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on September 4th

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020 // Comments off

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

TSE X opened at C$136.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$136.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Dividend History for TMX Group (TSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.