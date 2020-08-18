TJX Companies (TJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.