Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Maxim Group currently has $1.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,909.37% and a negative net margin of 437.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

