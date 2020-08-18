Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Up 16.9% in April

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,188.89% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

