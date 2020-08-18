THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

TKAMY opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.95.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

