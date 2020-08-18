TheStreet Upgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to “C”

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE TGH opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $696.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

