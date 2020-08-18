TheStreet Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to “C-“

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,768.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $212,238.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $165,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 824,887 shares of company stock worth $22,917,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after acquiring an additional 245,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.