TheStreet Upgrades ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) to B

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth $303,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in ICF International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth $315,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

