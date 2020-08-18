TheStreet Lowers Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to D+

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SID. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NYSE SID opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

