TheStreet Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) to D+

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. BP has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of BP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of BP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in BP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.