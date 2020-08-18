the Rubicon Project (MGNI) and The Competition Financial Analysis

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ: MGNI) is one of 61 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare the Rubicon Project to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get the Rubicon Project alerts:

This table compares the Rubicon Project and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project -32.44% -16.03% -5.98% the Rubicon Project Competitors -9.90% -59.96% -5.55%

the Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, the Rubicon Project’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares the Rubicon Project and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project $156.41 million -$25.48 million -20.35 the Rubicon Project Competitors $8.01 billion $1.55 billion 74.96

the Rubicon Project’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than the Rubicon Project. the Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for the Rubicon Project and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project 0 0 0 0 N/A the Rubicon Project Competitors 1010 3453 6847 321 2.56

the Rubicon Project currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.52%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 2.08%. Given the Rubicon Project’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe the Rubicon Project is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

the Rubicon Project rivals beat the Rubicon Project on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About the Rubicon Project

Magnite Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. It also provides demand manager services for sellers to monetize their advertising inventory through configuration tools and analytics to make it easier to deploy, configure, and optimize prebid-based header bidding solutions. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for the Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for the Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.