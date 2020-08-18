The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MLSPF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The a2 Milk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The a2 Milk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The a2 Milk has an average rating of Hold.

The a2 Milk stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37. The a2 Milk has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

