Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,190,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 20,100,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tesla stock opened at $1,835.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $906.80. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,845.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $307.63 billion, a PE ratio of 859.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,527 shares of company stock valued at $66,168,299 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.75.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.