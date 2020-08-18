Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $22.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,345.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,367 shares of company stock valued at $43,892. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 740.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Terex by 42.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.