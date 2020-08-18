TENCENT HOLDING/ADR to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the technology company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $66.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $644.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

