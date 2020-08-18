Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TNAV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley raised Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Get Telenav alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.24. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telenav will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telenav by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 263,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Telenav by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Telenav by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Telenav by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.