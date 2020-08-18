Telenav Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Telenav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNAV. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Telenav in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

TNAV stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.24. Telenav has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million.

In other Telenav news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telenav by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Telenav by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 170,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telenav by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 263,871 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

