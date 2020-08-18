Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2,032.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Teleflex by 109.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

Shares of TFX opened at $374.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $405.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

