TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLTZY. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

TELE2 AB/ADR stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.50.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $687.03 million for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

