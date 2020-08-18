TD Securities Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $2.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

