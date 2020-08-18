Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Taubman Centers worth $33,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCO. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,095,000 after purchasing an additional 189,609 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 811,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after buying an additional 114,668 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCO. Compass Point began coverage on Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -0.08. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

