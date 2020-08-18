Tap (XTP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.50 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Tap has a market cap of $69.50 million and $308,851.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $674.20 or 0.05508503 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003344 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00047566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.