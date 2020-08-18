TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,236,652. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,430,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $175.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

