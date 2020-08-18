Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $470,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 741,756 shares in the company, valued at $43,622,670.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $3,552,850 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

