T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTOO shares. ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 660.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 37.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,132 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 380,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

