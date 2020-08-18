SVB Leerink Comments on Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCRR. Wedbush upped their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.88. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

