Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.66). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of STRO opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,656,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,809,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 79,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

