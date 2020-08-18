Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $43.21 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.84 or 0.03508874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00061956 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 641,761,030 coins and its circulating supply is 283,691,993 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

