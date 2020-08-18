Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Barclays upped their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,768.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,756,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,887 shares of company stock valued at $22,917,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in Sunrun by 239.3% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 591,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.