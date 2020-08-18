Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of Sunrun worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,756,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $28,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 824,887 shares of company stock valued at $22,917,391. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4,768.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

