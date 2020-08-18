SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $5.30

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $5.10 to $5.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

SunPower stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.29 and a beta of 2.28. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SunPower by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 163,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $10,564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

