Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUI stock opened at $148.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

