Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to $13.00 at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of SMMCF opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

