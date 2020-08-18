STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR alerts:

Shares of SAUHY opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.