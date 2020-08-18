STRAKS (STAK) Achieves Market Cap of $20,518.14

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 0% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $20,518.14 and $7.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12,285.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.34 or 0.03510849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.02589632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00546350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.51 or 0.00777427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00062434 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00706185 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00016132 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

