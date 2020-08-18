Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

STOK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gene Liau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $47,614.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,526 shares of company stock worth $1,023,872. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 482,351 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

