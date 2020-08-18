Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $11.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VFF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Village Farms International stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 2.49. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in Village Farms International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Village Farms International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 76.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

