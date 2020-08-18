State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of State Street worth $35,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $206,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

STT opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

