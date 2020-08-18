StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded StarTek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

SRT opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.03. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.25 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Csp Management Ltd acquired 1,543,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,745.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 541,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in StarTek by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StarTek by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StarTek by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

