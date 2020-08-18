Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.